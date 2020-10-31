Reports: Broncos G Glasgow, Vikings LB positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos postponed practice Friday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

While the Broncos did not disclose the identity of the player, NFL Network reported that it was offensive guard Graham Glasgow. The 28-year-old has started six games for Denver this season.

The Broncos said they will conduct virtual meetings Friday and hold a practice session at UCHealth Training Center on Saturday.

"We were informed early this morning that a Broncos player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The player is at home in self-isolation along with two other players who were determined to be close contacts. Our organization, which has been operating under the league's intensive protocols, is in consultation with the NFL and taking guidance from medical experts."

Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak entered COVID-19 protocols Tuesday and has not attended practice. Munchak, 60, joined the Broncos last year after coming up short in his bid for the head coaching job, which went to Vic Fangio.

Broncos running back coach Curtis Modkins returned to the team after testing positive for COVID-19, but 9News reported that contract tracing revealed Munchak's case is unrelated. Being placed in the protocol means a person tested positive or came into contact with someone who did.

ESPN reported on Friday that a Minnesota Vikings linebacker tested positive for COVID-19.

--Field Level Media