Reports: Bucs' Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) to play vs. Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday despite nursing a shoulder injury.

Whitehead, 23, sustained the injury in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24. He was limited in practices on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

Multiple media outlets reported that Whitehead has a torn labrum and will require surgery after the game. He is expected to wear a protective harness when the Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whitehead recorded 74 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 games during the regular season.

He has 219 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 45 career games (41 starts) since being selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

