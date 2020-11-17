SEARCH
Reports: Caldwell-Pope picks free agency, opting out of Lakers' deal

17 Nov 2020 / 01:21 H.

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to enter free agency, according to multiple reports.

    Caldwell-Pope had a player option for the 2020-21 season worth $8.4 million. Declining the option clears him to enter free agency, but a return to the Lakers remains possible.

    The 27-year-old was a starter for the 2020 World Champions, shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range and averaging 10.7 points per game in the postseason.

    In addition to Caldwell-Pope, point guard Rajon Rondo and center Anthony Davis opted for free agency.

    Davis is widely expected to return to the team on a massive deal.

    --Field Level Media

