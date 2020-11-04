Reports: Dalton to COVID list, ruled out for Week 9

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is going from one protocol to another.

Most recently in the concussion protocol, Dalton will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, forcing him out of a second consecutive game, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Rookie Ben DiNucci started Monday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in place of Dalton, but their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelees is up on the air, NFL Network reported Tuesday afternoon.

NFL Network said the Cowboys "are seriously contemplating" promoting Cooper Rush from the practice squad to face the undefeated Steelers (7-0).

Dalton missed the game against the Eagles after suffering a concussion during the Cowboys' Oct. 25 loss against the Washington Football Team. Dallas is 2-6 and riding a three-game losing streak.

Dalton, 33, was expected to start against the Steelers, reportedly having cleared the concussion protocol.

The Dallas Morning News reported Dalton was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Dalton came in for the injured Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' Oct. 11 game against the New York Giants after Prescott went down with a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury. Dalton has played one full game in Prescott's absence, a 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 19.

Dalton is 52-for-85 passing for 452 yards with a touchdown against three interceptions this season. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his nine years as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.

DiNucci finished 21-for-40 for 180 yards in the 23-9 loss to the Eagles, and was sacked four times.

Rush signed with the Cowboys in 2017 as an undrafted free agent and backed up Prescott. He has thrown just three NFL passes, completing one attempt for 2 yards.

The New York Giants claimed him off waivers in May and removed him from the practice squad in September, giving Dallas the opportunity to pick him up again.

Now 26, Rush played four seasons at Central Michigan, where he completed 62 percent of his passes for 12,891 with 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

Journeyman Garrett Gilbert was the Cowboys' No. 2 quarterback against Philadelphia. He was never played in a game for Dallas and has thrown just six passes (completing two) while being a member of four other teams.

The Cowboys have a bye in Week 10 and are scheduled to face the Vikings in Minnesota on Nov. 22.

