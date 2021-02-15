Reports: Devils expected to practice Monday, play Tuesday

The New Jersey Devils are expected to return to practice on Monday after nearly two weeks off because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to multiple reports Sunday.

New Jersey (4-3-2) hasn't played since a 5-3 win at Buffalo on Jan. 31. Five games were postponed, but the Devils are expected to return to play on Tuesday at the New York Rangers.

The Devils have had as many as 19 players on the COVID-19 list since then. There still were 13 players on the list as of Saturday night, but some are expected to be activated before Monday's practice, giving the Devils enough players for Tuesday's game.

Still on the list on Saturday were forwards Nathan Bastian, Jesper Bratt, Nikita Gusev, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Travis Zajac; defensemen Connor Carrick, Dmitry Kulikov, Damon Severson, Ty Smith, Matt Tennyson and Sami Vatanen; and goalie Eric Comrie.

The Devils have played the fewest games of any NHL team so far this season.

