Reports: DUI charge against Broncos RB Melvin Gordon dropped

A DUI charge against Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been dismissed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Denver County Court Judge Olympia Fay made the decision "due to evidentiary concerns," according to ESPN.

Gordon, 27, pleaded guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding and will pay a $250 fine and $229 court fee, Denver's KUSA-TV reported.

By avoiding the more serious charge of driving under the influence, he will likely avoid a three-game suspension from the NFL. He could still be subject to lesser discipline from the league.

Gordon was arrested in downtown Denver on Oct. 13 after allegedly driving 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. The Broncos held him out of their Oct. 18 game at New England, the only contest he missed in his first season with the team.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Denver in March 2020. He is due to earn a base salary of $4.5 million in 2021 with a salary cap hit near $9 million.

He led the Broncos with 986 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2020, adding 32 catches for 158 yards and one score in 15 games.

A first-round pick (15th overall) out of Wisconsin in 2015, Gordon has rushed for 5,226 yards and 45 touchdowns and has 256 receptions for 2,031 yards and 12 scores in 82 games with the Chargers (2015-19) and Broncos.

