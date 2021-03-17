Reports: Giants agree to 1-year deal with WR John Ross

The New York Giants on Tuesday agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes $1 million guaranteed.

Ross, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, never lived up to expectations after clocking a blistering 4.22 40-yard dash time at the 2017 combine.

The 25-year-old started just 20 games with the Bengals in four seasons, amassing only 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2020, Ross played in three games before being placed on the COVID-19 list. He then spent the rest of the year on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The Giants recently cut wide receiver Golden Tate, giving Ross a chance to resurrect his career alongside fellow wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard.

--Field Level Media