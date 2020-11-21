Reports: Hill, not Winston, to start for Saints

Versatile New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will be under center to start this weekend's game against the Atlanta Falcons, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

ESPN reported that Hill received all of the starting quarterback reps at practice this week for the Saints (7-2), who bring a six-game winning streak into Sunday's game with the visiting Falcons (3-6).

Jameis Winston is expected to serve as the backup against Atlanta after playing the majority of the second half in the Saints' 27-13 victory over San Francisco on Sunday. Winston replaced quarterback Drew Brees, who sustained a collapsed lung and fractured ribs against the 49ers.

Winston was 6-of-10 passing for 63 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against San Francisco.

Hill, who signed a two-year, $21 million deal in April, is a jack-of-all-trades for the Saints. He has thrown 86 yards on 4-of-5 passing, turned 34 carries into 186 yards and a touchdown, and six catches into 74 yards and another score this season.

Hill, 30, has completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 205 yards in 46 career games with the Saints. He also has rushed 98 times for 538 yards and four touchdowns and added 28 catches for 312 yards and seven scores.

