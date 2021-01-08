Reports: Knicks close to signing Taj Gibson

First-year New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is about to be reunited with forward Taj Gibson, according to multiple reports.

The Knicks, who waived Gibson in November and already owe him the $1 million guaranteed portion of his salary for this season, will reportedly sign the free agent for the rest of this season.

Gibson played for Thibodeau at the coach's previous stops with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Entering his 12th NBA season, Gibson has averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 799 games for the Bulls (2009-2017), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017), Timberwolves (2017-2019) and Knicks (2019-20). Last season with the Knicks, he averaged 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 62 games (56 starts).

Thibodeau, who owns a 352-246 record coaching Chicago and Minnesota, has the Knicks off to a 5-3 start this season.

--Field Level Media