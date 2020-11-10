Reports: La Russa faces DUI charge from February arrest

A day before he was hired for a new stint as the Chicago White Sox's manager, Tony La Russa was charged with driving under the influence stemming from a February arrest near the Phoenix airport, ESPN and USA Today reported Monday.

La Russa, who began his Hall of Fame managerial career in 1979 with the White Sox, regained his old job on Oct. 29.

On Oct. 28, per Maricopa County court records obtained by ESPN, La Russa was charged with driving under the influence and registering a blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, a misdemeanor.

ESPN -- the first to report the news -- reported that La Russa, asked by phone after the charge on Monday, said, "I have nothing to say," before hanging up.

But the club did speak on the record, White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert telling USA Today, "I can confirm we were aware (of the incident before hiring La Russa). Because this is an active case, we cannot comment further at this time."

USA Today also cited an unnamed "high-ranking" White Sox official as saying La Russa's job is not in jeopardy and no club discipline is planned.

ESPN published details of the Arizona Department of Public Safety's affidavit regarding La Russa's Feb. 24 arrest.

La Russa allegedly was pulled over after his car hit something, blowing out a tire. A peace officer reportedly noticed "light odor of alcoholic beverage," and La Russa was arrested after a field sobriety test. The officer described him as "argumentative" and said La Russa refused to submit to breath, blood or urine tests.

The officer reportedly received a search warrant to do a blood draw from La Russa, 76.

The Maricopa County Attorney's officer confirmed to ESPN that DUI charges were submitted and that the case had been delayed after it was first filed in the wrong jurisdiction.

La Russa pleaded guilty to DUI after a 2007 arrest in Jupiter, Fla., when he was found asleep at the wheel of his running SUV at a stop sign. He later said in a statement, "I accept full responsibility for my conduct, and assure everyone that I have learned a very valuable lesson and that this will never occur again."

La Russa, a four-time Manager of the Year, is the third-winningest manager in baseball history and a three-time World Series champion (1989 Oakland Athletics, 2006 St. Louis Cardinals, 2011 Cardinals).

He owns a 2,728-2,365 career managerial record, but he has not managed a major league team since retiring after the 2011 World Series.

