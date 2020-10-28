Reports: Lions acquire DE Griffen from Cowboys

The Detroit Lions acquired veteran defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys will receive a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Griffen recorded 2.5 sacks in seven games with Dallas.

The 32-year-old Griffen was in his first season with Dallas after spending the previous 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cowboys in August.

Griffen was a four-time Pro Bowl selection while racking up 74.5 sacks for Minnesota (2010-19). He topped 10 sacks three different times.

Griffen also has 375 tackles, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 154 games (88 starts). He has scored three career touchdowns -- one interception, one fumble and one blocked punt return.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Griffen won't be available for Detroit's home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He will more likely suit up for the first time with the Lions when they visit his former team -- the Vikings -- on Nov. 8.

--Field Level Media