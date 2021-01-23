SEARCH
Reports: Marlins reel in RP Anthony Bass with 2-year deal

23 Jan 2021 / 10:45 H.

    Well-traveled reliever Anthony Bass agreed to terms Friday on a two-year deal with the Miami Marlins, multiple outlets reported.

    MLB Network reported the deal was for $5 million guaranteed plus incentives and includes a third-year option.

    Bass, who led the Toronto Blue Jays with seven saves in 2020, is expected to compete for Miami's closer role.

    The 33-year-old right-hander is 9-16 with 15 saves, a 4.32 ERA and 266 strikeouts in 373 innings over nine seasons with the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays.

    --Field Level Media

