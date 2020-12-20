Reports: McCoy to start at QB for Giants

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Daniel Jones, multiple outlets reported.

The Giants (5-8) are hosting the Cleveland Browns (9-4) in a game crucial to both teams. New York is still in the mix to win the NFC East title, and the Browns are looking to bolster their playoff position.

Jones has hamstring and ankle injuries.

McCoy, 34, entered the NFL in 2010 as a third-round draft pick of the Browns and appeared in 24 games (21 starts) with the franchise over three seasons. He also played for San Francisco (2013) and Washington (2014-19) before joining the Giants.

Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will be calling the plays for the Giants in the absence of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who is away from the team because of COVID-19.

Jones initially injured his hamstring in Week 12, and McCoy led a come-from-behind victory at Seattle the following week. Jones returned for last week's loss at Arizona, where he played at less than 100 percent.

McCoy has completed 21 of 35 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three games this season. He has been sacked four times.

