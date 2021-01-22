SEARCH
REPORTS OF AN ISRAELI ATTACK IN SYRIA'S HAMA GOVERNORATE - SYRIAN STATE TV CITING ITS REPORTER

22 Jan 2021 / 10:27 H.

