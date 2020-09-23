Reports: Payton, Gruden fined for mask violations

Coaches Sean Payton and Jon Gruden were fined $100,000 each for not wearing masks during Monday night's game between their New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

In addition, the teams were fined $250,000 each for their coaches' violations of NFL rules.

The Raiders defeated the visiting Saints, 34-24.

That makes a total of $1.75 million in fines doled out in Week 2 over the improper use of face coverings. Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks and Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos were fined after Sunday's games.

Following the opening week of games, Sept. 10-14, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent reportedly sent a firm memo reminding coaches of their obligation to wear masks with the league holding games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media