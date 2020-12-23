Reports: Phillies promoting Fuld to general manager

The Philadelphia Phillies will name former MLB outfielder Sam Fuld as their next general manager, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Fuld, 39, played eight seasons (2007, 2009-15) with four teams before joining Philadelphia's front office in 2017. He has been serving as the team's MLB player information coordinator.

Fuld will work under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who was hired earlier this month.

Fuld replaces Matt Klentak, who was removed from the position after five years. The Phillies finished 28-32 in 2020 and haven't been to the postseason since 2011.

