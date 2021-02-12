Reports: Red Sox agree on 1-year deal with Marwin Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox and free agent super utility player Marwin Gonzalez have agreed on a one-year, $3 million deal, multiple outlets reported Thursday night.

MLB.com also reported that the deal includes upwards of $1 million in potential incentives.

Gonzalez, who turns 32 next month, spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins and is coming off his worst offensive showing in his nine-year career. He hit .211/.286/.320 in 53 games last season with just five home runs and 22 RBIs. Gonzalez's streak of five consecutive seasons with double-digit homers came to an end, although the shortened season was also a factor.

Gonzalez is a switch-hitter known for his versatility. He has 292 career games played at shortstop, 226 at first base, 175 in left field, 156 at third base and 133 at second base. He has played every outfield position, including three games in center.

Gonzalez spent his first seven seasons in Houston, finishing .264/.318/.419 with 76 homers in 795 games with the Astros. He posted a career-high 23 home runs and 90 RBIs while hitting .303 in the Astros' 2017 World Series-winning campaign, a season which has come under scrutiny over the team's sign-stealing scandal.

--Field Level Media