Reports: Stars cancel practice for COVID-19 reasons

08 Jan 2021 / 23:57 H.

    The Dallas Stars canceled Friday's practice for COVID-19-related reasons, multiple outlets reported.

    There was no immediate confirmation from the team or the league.

    During training camps, teams are not permitted to identify players who are unavailable due to COVID-19 testing.

    The Stars lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. They are scheduled to open the regular season with two games against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 14-15 in Sunrise, Fla.

    --Field Level Media

