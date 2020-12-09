Reports: White Sox agree to $7M deal with OF Eaton

The Chicago White Sox agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with free agent outfielder Adam Eaton on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes a club option for 2022 and is pending the results of a physical, per the report.

The White Sox trade for starting pitcher Lance Lynn was also made official Tuesday.

Eaton, who turned 32 on Sunday, played three seasons with the White Sox (2014-16) before spending the past four seasons with the Washington Nationals.

He batted a career-worst .226 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 41 games last season.

Eaton is a career .282 hitter with 60 homers and 289 RBIs in 831 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13), White Sox and Nationals. He helped Washington win a World Series in 2019, batting .320 with two homers and six RBIs in the seven-game series against the Houston Astros.

Eaton will likely take over right field in Chicago, with 2020 Rookie of the Year runner-up and Gold Glove winner Luis Robert in center and 2020 Silver Slugger winner Eloy Jimenez in left.

The White Sox traded for Lynn late Monday night, giving up promising right-hander Dane Dunning along with minor league left-hander Avery Weems in the deal with the Texas Rangers. Lynn, 33, finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting this year after he led baseball with 84 innings pitched. He was 6-3 over 13 starts with a 3.32 ERA.

The top of the White Sox rotation now will consist of emerging staff ace Lucas Giolito, who was seventh in the 2020 AL Cy Young voting, and steady veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel along with Lynn.

"Lance is one of the most proven and dependable starting pitchers in baseball," White Sox senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "He provides us with another power arm and gives us three proven starters at the top of our rotation, while at the same time deepening our rotation and allowing some of our younger pitchers additional time to develop."

Lynn, who came in fifth in Cy Young voting in 2019, is 104-71 over nine career seasons with a 3.57 ERA for the St. Louis Cardinals (2011-15, 2017), Minnesota Twins (2018), New York Yankees (2018) and Texas (2019-20).

He will make $8 million in 2021, the final season of a three-year, $30 million contract.

