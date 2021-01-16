Reports: Wizards up to five positive cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 is spreading in Washington with the Wizards reportedly up to five positive tests.

In addition to their game against the Detroit Pistons being postponed on Friday, the NBA on Friday postponed both Wizards-Cleveland Cavaliers games scheduled for Sunday and Monday in D.C.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to play against Detroit or Cleveland.

The Athletic first reported the five positive tests on Friday. Players testing positive are required to quarantine for 10 to 14 days, per NBA protocol.

The league also requires teams to have a minimum eight healthy players, a relative assessment considering the apparent virus spread within the team.

--Field Level Media