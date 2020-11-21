Reports: Wolves retain RFA Beasley on 4-year deal

Fresh off taking a talented shooting guard with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly retained restricted free agent shooting guard Malik Beasley on a four-year, $60 million agreement, according to multiple reports Friday.

Beasley, who turns 24 next week, flourished with the Timberwolves after being acquired from the Denver Nuggets as part of a four-team trade in February.

Mainly a reserve in his three-plus seasons in Denver, Beasley spiked his scoring average last season from 7.9 points per game in 41 games with the Nuggets to 20.7 points per game in 14 games as a Wolves starter.

In his four-year career, Beasley has produced 8.2 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting in 220 games (33 starts). He was selected by the Nuggets in the first round (19th overall pick) in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves agreed to the deal though Beasley is currently facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle-pointing incident outside his home.

Beasley, 23, has been charged with threat of violence/reckless disregard and fifth-degree drug possession from an alleged incident in September. Each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

