Reports: Yankees, OF Aaron Judge agree to one-year, $10.175M deal

Outfielder Aaron Judge reached a one-year, $10.175 million deal with the New York Yankees to avoid arbitration, according to multiple reports Friday.

Judge will have one more year of salary arbitration in 2022 before becoming a free agent.

In 2020, Judge and the Yankees reached a one-year, $8.5 million deal to avoid arbitration. He earned the 60-game, prorated share of that because of the shortened season, bringing his salary last year to about $3.15 million.

Judge, 28, is entering his fifth full season with the Yankees. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017 when he hit 52 home runs and drove in 114.

His subsequent seasons have been injury-riddled, however. He played just 112 games in 2018, 102 in 2019 and 28 in 2020.

In 424 career games, Judge has 119 home runs, 268 RBIs and a .272 average. He has added 313 runs scored and 69 doubles but also has struck out 575 times.

Friday was the deadline for players and teams to exchange numbers for potential arbitration. Other Yankees eligible for arbitration include outfielder Clint Frazier, catcher Gary Sanchez, first baseman Luke Voit and infielder Gleyber Torres.

