Reports: Yanks trade RHP Adam Ottavino to Red Sox

The New York Yankees have traded right-handed relief pitcher Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The Yankees also sent a prospect and cash to Boston, which is picking up the bulk of the $11 million left on Ottavino's deal, including a base salary of $8 million he is set to earn this season. The Athletic was the first to report the trade, a move designed to free up cash for the Yankees.

The Yankees reportedly are sending RHP pitching prospect Frank German and $850,000 to Boston as part of the deal. German is the Yanks' No. 24 prospect.

Ottavino, 35, finished 2-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 24 appearances for the Yankees last season. Ottavino is 25-28 with a 3.53 ERA in his 10-year career, spent mostly in Colorado. Ottavino made 361 of his 463 appearances with the Rockies.

Ottavino signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Yankees ahead of the 2019 season. He went 8-8 with a 2.76 ERA in his two seasons in New York. He has $11 million remaining on the deal, including a $3 million signing bonus due on Jan. 1, 2022, per Spotrac.com.

Ottavino was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2006 June amateur draft.

It's the first trade between the AL East rivals since 2014, when the Yankees acquired Stephen Drew for Kelly Johnson.

--Field Level Media