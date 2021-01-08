SEARCH
Republican congressman calls for Trump's ouster with 25th Amendment

08 Jan 2021 / 00:05 H.

    WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office, a day after the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

    "All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself," Kinzinger said in a video he posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

