Republican Senator Gardner says he will vote for a 'qualified' Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Cory Gardner said on Monday he would vote for a "qualified nominee" to the Supreme Court, suggesting he is not in favor of waiting for the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election to name a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law," Gardner said in a statement. "Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm." (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)