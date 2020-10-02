SEARCH
REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR MIKE LEE SAYS HE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS ON THURSDAY - TWITTER

02 Oct 2020 / 23:50 H.

