Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rousing emotion as 'The Great Gatsby' reopens in London West End

Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of "The Great Gatsby" in London's West End on Thursday evening. Billed by organisers as the first press night of the West End autumn season, strict COVID-19 measures were in place at the Mayfair townhouse hosting the performance. Audience members checked into the venue via an app, had their temperatures taken, sanitised their hands, and were seated at properly spaced tables for the performance.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic." "I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted.