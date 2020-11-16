Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton's 'Freaky' Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 million Debut

"Freaky," a body-swap horror movie from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, slashed its box office competition, debuting to $3.7 million over the weekend. In the coronavirus era, when nearly every movie scheduled for theatrical release has been postponed, those ticket sales were easily enough to nab first place on U.S. charts. The film played on 2,472 screens in North America. Overseas, "Freaky" grossed $1.9 million from 20 international markets for a global haul of $5.6 million.