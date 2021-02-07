Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

China says actors must follow moral guidelines or face bans

China published on Friday a new list of moral guidelines for actors and other performers, saying they could face a permanent ban from their profession if they fail to comply. Performers should not "violate ethics, morals, social public order or good customs, causing serious negative social impact", the Chinese Association for Performing Arts, a non-profit organisation backed by the government, said on its website.

'Food for the spirit': French 106-year-old pianist to release sixth album

Colette Maze says she began playing the piano when she was four years old to find in music the warmth absent in her strict upbringing. Today, at the age of 106, her playing still exudes great tenderness and sitting at the piano - one of four in her Paris apartment - her agile fingers seem to barely touch the keys as she sways to the sounds of Schumann, Debussy and Chopin.

Good grief! Snoopy brings new antics to Peanuts streaming series

Beloved beagle Snoopy and his friends from the Peanuts gang are starring in a new animated series for the streaming TV era. Just don't expect them to be texting or watching TikTok. "The Snoopy Show" debuts globally on Friday on the Apple TV+ streaming service, where viewers can watch via mobile phones, tablets or televisions. Yet the show itself will stay grounded in traditions that have charmed fans for 70 years, said Jean Schulz, widow of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz.

Sci-fi films, young adult thriller among six new Obama projects for Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company on Friday announced six new projects in development for Netflix Inc, including a love story with a supernatural twist and a young adult thriller. The former president and first lady's Higher Ground Productions will adapt British-Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid's novel "Exit West" into a film, according to a statement from Netflix. The book tells the story of a young couple who find magical doors to transport them to other places and land in the middle of a global refugee crisis.

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday. "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," Andrews said in a statement. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years."

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday. Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of "Don't Look Up" cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding, TMZ said.