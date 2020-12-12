Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lando, R2-D2 get TV spinoff series, Patty Jenkins to direct next 'Star Wars' movie

Walt Disney Co on Thursday announced a raft of new "Star Wars" content for movie theaters and its streaming service, including a feature film from "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins. The entertainment company detailed 10 new TV shows based on favorite characters from the sci-fi saga, including smuggler Lando Calrissian and droids C-3PO and R2-D2.

K-Pop band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year

K-pop group BTS was named entertainer of the year by Time magazine on Thursday, capping a breakthrough year in the United States for the South Korean boy band. The seven-member band, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world's most popular thanks to its upbeat dancey songs, army of adoring fans, and positive non-controversial messages.

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses and best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in the BBC TV soap "EastEnders" and in the bawdy "Carry On" films, has died aged 83. Windsor, a household name in Britain known simply as "Babs", died at a care home in London on Thursday night, her husband Scott Mitchell said.

Chadwick Boseman's role won't be recast in 'Black Panther' sequel, Marvel boss says

Chadwick Boseman's lead role in the superhero movie sequel to "Black Panther" will not be recast following the actor's death, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said on Thursday. Feige told a Disney presentation for investors that Boseman's performance as the proud Black leader of the fictional land of Wakanda was iconic, and that he would not be replaced.

South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk, a controversial figure both for his work and in his personal life, died in Latvia from coronavirus complications on Friday, a Latvian film official said. Kim, who had won awards at the Venice, Cannes and Berlin film festivals, had been staying in the Latvian capital Riga, in a private capacity after travelling to neighbouring Estonia for work, according to Dita Rietuma, director of Latvia's state National Film Centre.

Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu

The Kardashians are heading back to TV, despite bringing an end earlier this year to the reality show that shot the family to fame. Streaming service Hulu on Thursday announced it had signed a deal with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner and half sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm, prosecutors said on Friday, and he faces up to 10 years in prison. Wayne, 38, was found last December with a loaded, gold-plated .45 caliber handgun in his baggage aboard a private plane that had landed at an executive airport near Miami.

Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

British musician FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship. The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. It was filed under FKA twigs birth name, Tahliah Barnett.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. The Democratic former vice president and his running mate, a California senator whose election broke gender and racial barriers, together "offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket," Time said in a profile of the pair, published online with its announcement.

UK's Prince William and family thank key workers at Christmas pantomime

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate took their three young children to a special pantomime performance on Friday to meet and thank health workers, delivery drivers and volunteers for their efforts during the pandemic. William, second in line to the British throne, delivered a short speech to thank the workers from across Britain who had supported communities and battled to keep the country operating earlier this year.