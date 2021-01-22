Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells rights to over 40 tracks

Record producer Bob Rock has sold his share of rights from a catalogue of 43 songs, including heavy metal band Metallica's self-titled album and singer Michael Bublé's "Call Me Irresponsible" to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the latest music insider to sell lucrative record catalogues as the explosion of online streaming attracts investors. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a growing list of music industry professionals to monetise their older work by selling valuable tracks and albums as the global health crisis has all but shut down earnings from live concerts.

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

The global release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was postponed to October from April, its producers said on Thursday, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. The movie's new debut date is Oct. 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.

Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks bring star power to emotional, multicultural Biden inauguration

An emotional Lady Gaga performed a dramatic version of the U.S. national anthem, Garth Brooks sang a cappella, and Tom Hanks hosted a star-studded nighttime celebration to cap President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. On a day marked by diversity and appeals for unity, Gaga wowed in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top adorned by a large gold brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch as she sung "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, captures 'bruised, but whole' U.S. at Biden, Harris inauguration

Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet in U.S. history to mark the transition of presidential power, offered a hopeful vision for a deeply divided country on Wednesday with her poem "The Hill We Climb". Gorman, 22, a Los Angeles resident, joined the ranks of previous inaugural poets Robert Frost, Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander, with a powerful performance at the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

UK stars from Ed Sheeran to Elton John raise alarm over post-Brexit music tours

More than 100 British musicians, from Ed Sheeran, Sting and Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to classical stars like conductor Simon Rattle, have said tours of Europe by British artists are in danger because of Brexit. In a letter to The Times newspaper published on Wednesday, the musicians said the government had "shamefully" broken a promise to negotiate a deal allowing musicians to perform in the European Union without the need for visas or work permits.

Trump pardons rappers Lil Wayne, Kodak Black; 'Tiger King' misses out

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were among the beneficiaries of Donald Trump's wave of pardons in his last day in office on Wednesday, befitting a president who made his name in New York's tabloids and on reality TV. While the more than 140 people granted clemency included former aide Steve Bannon and major Republican Party fundraiser Elliott Broidy, Trump also used his wide ranging powers to clear people with little apparent ties to his administration.