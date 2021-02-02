Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

Scandinavia's biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants. Swedish nurse and film fan Lisa Enroth was chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg Film Festival's castaway who will spend a week on the remote island of Pater Noster watching film after film.

'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movie's fictional kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co said on Monday. The new series for the Disney+ streaming service will be created as part of a five-year television deal with Coogler's Proximity Media, Disney said in a statement.

South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice

Even though South Korean folk rock singer Kim Kwang-seok has been dead for nearly 25 years, his fans will be able to hear him perform a new song cover on Friday thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) technology used to recreate his voice. The voice AI system - Singing Voice Synthesis (SVS) - learned 20 songs of Kim based on training tool with over 700 Korean songs to improve accuracy, so that the system can mimic a new song in Kim's own style, according to the AI company Supertone which recreated the dead singer's voice.

Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut

Would audiences pay to see a new movie on the big screen if they could watch the same title at home from the comfort of their couch? Prior to the pandemic, the response from theater operators and cinema purists would have been a resounding "no."

Yet Hollywood is finding that, at least while a plague of Biblical proportion rages, the answer is: sorta.

Evan Rachel Wood accuses ex-fiance Marilyn Manson of abuse

"Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood on Monday said her former fiance, rock singer Marilyn Manson, "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, family tells magazine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The family of Tony Bennett has revealed that the legendary singer has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, breaking their silence on his condition four years after he was diagnosed with the progressive, memory-destroying disease. His wife Susan told AARP Magazine in an interview published on Monday that the 94-year-old singer, whose first hit "Because of You" was released in 1951, had been losing his ability to make decisions. In an effort to keep working, Bennett had been hiding his diagnosis, she said.