Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction

The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former Beatles band mates on Tuesday paid tribute to him. The copy of "Double Fantasy" that Lennon signed for Mark David Chapman a few hours before his death on Dec. 8, 1980 is being sold by a private collector through New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions.

Newsmax plans expansion to capitalize on Trump support, anger at Fox News

Newsmax, a conservative cable news channel promoted by President Donald Trump, plans to expand in the United States and Britain, Chief Executive Chris Ruddy told Reuters. The network plans to hire more staff in the United States and London, debut a new primetime host and add more weekend programming to capitalize on post-election gains and some viewers' discontent with Rupert Murdoch's longtime ratings king Fox News.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma offers 'Songs of Comfort and Hope' in duo album

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott have teamed up for the third time in "Songs of Comfort and Hope," dedicated to all the people who are going through tough times around the world. The album, coming out on Friday, starts by acknowledging the Black Lives Matter movement with "Ol' Man River."

Taylor Swift 'just kept writing' for second surprise album of 2020

Taylor Swift on Thursday announced the arrival of a second complete surprise album in five months, saying "we just couldn't stop writing songs." Swift told her 141 million followers on Instagram that the album called "Evermore" would be released at midnight ET (0500 GMT) on Thursday, along with a music video for the first single "Willow."

Got to get you into my life: Argentine 'John Lennon' channels spirit of the Beatles

Argentine Javier Parisi has been a mega fan of the Beatles since the age of eight - forming a tribute band, playing at Liverpool's Cavern Club, and promoting a biography in Spanish. He is also the spitting image of John Lennon. Fans around the world have been remembering Lennon and his music this week, 40 years after he was shot dead in New York.

What's next for Hollywood? Spotlight turns to Disney's streaming plans

What will Disney do? Hollywood is asking that question a week after AT&T Inc's Warner Bros upended the film business by saying it would debut all of its 2021 movies on its HBO Max streaming service on the same day they hit theaters. At a Thursday afternoon presentation to investors, Walt Disney Co executives are set to unveil what is next for Disney+, the Netflix Inc competitor it launched a year ago, and the company's other streaming outlets.

Canal+ wins court fight against EU, Paramount movie-licensing deal

Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal+ won on Wednesday its court fight against a deal between EU competition regulators and Paramount Pictures in which the U.S. studio agreed to scrap movie-licensing deals with British pay-TV group Sky UK. Paramount's pledge in 2016 in return for an end to an EU investigation was a key victory for the European Commission in its crackdown on so-called geoblocking, where companies stop consumers in another EU country from buying their products or services.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine. The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified.

Indian Air Force objects to Netflix film scenes, asks for them to be withdrawn

India's Air Force asked Netflix to withdraw scenes from a film on Wednesday in which a veteran Bollywood actor wearing a military uniform uses offensive language, in the latest controversy for the streaming platform in the country. The film, a mockumentary featuring Anil Kapoor playing an actor depicting an officer and director Anurag Kashyap, is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this month.