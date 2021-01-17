Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify, others

The U.S. Justice Department's top antitrust official said on Friday the administration will not scrap decades-old agreements with music licensing groups ASCAP and BMI that hold down costs for Spotify and others. The department's review of the matter had been closely watched since scrapping the 1941 consent agreements could upend the business of licensing music to online companies like Spotify and Pandora as well as movie companies, commercials, bars and restaurants.

Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com

As the rest of the world was shutting down to stave off COVID-19, U.S. star Anne Hathaway found herself starting up a whole new movie project - a rom-com heist caper set in the pandemic still raging around her. "I don't think either of us quite know how we pulled it off," Hathaway told Reuters as she sat down with her co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor to talk about "Locked Down", the result of their labours that started streaming on HBO Max on Thursday.

British maestro Rattle seeking German citizenship after Brexit

Star conductor Simon Rattle, who this week announced he was cutting short his tenure at Britain's leading orchestra to return to Germany, said on Friday he had applied for German citizenship after Brexit. The Liverpool-born musician, 65, lamented the barriers thrown up by Britain's departure from the European Union to the careers of young musicians who had grown used to performing freely to the continent's music-hungry public.

Apple plans to launch new podcast subscription service: The Information

Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-plans-podcasting-subscription-service-in-threat-to-spotify on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, in direct competition with Spotify's podcast offerings. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.