Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony next month, marking a career in film, television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the Golden Globes, said on Tuesday that Fonda would receive its Cecil B. deMille award at the Feb. 28 ceremony.

Rockin' in a 'space bubble': Flaming Lips hold socially-distanced show

American rock band The Flaming Lips have come up with a creative way to put on live shows in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic - putting themselves and their audience in protective "space bubbles". The group performed two concerts over the weekend in Oklahoma, where audience members danced along while enclosed in plastic bubbles.

Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson may be one of the most successful and popular celebrities in Hollywood, but he says there's a lot more to his life than wrestling champion, football player and actor. In the new TV comedy series "Young Rock," starting on NBC on Feb. 16, fans can watch stories from his colorful but complicated life growing up in multiple places.

Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'

The Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's theme parks in California and Florida is getting a makeover to remove what the company called "negative depictions" of some cultures. Disney said on Monday that the river boat attraction would be updated to "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."

Chanel hosts family reunion in absence of big Haute Couture show

French fashion house Chanel chose to put family at the forefront of its Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture show, with models strutting under flower arches at a socially-distanced presentation with a few famous faces. With France under COVID-19 restrictions, the label, like others, shared a video online on Tuesday of its show to fashionistas at a time when traditional catwalk presentations, usually packed with editors, buyers and influencers, are not possible.

Black stories highlighted in AFI 2021 film honors

The American Film Institute (AFI) on Monday announced its movies of the year, with five of the 10 honorees featuring predominantly non-white casts and stories. The annual list, released ahead of the major 2021 award shows, is not ranked but is one of the first indications of the films expected to do well at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

In depths of pandemic, one fashion designer turns hand to being a movie director

French fashion designer Julien Fournie first learned to wield a pair of scissors, then to design a dress on an iPad. Now, the global pandemic has forced him to pick up a new skill - as movie director. Paris Haute Couture Week is normally a riot of runway shows where the fashion crowd congregate in sumptuous locations. This year, COVID-19 means most live events are off.

Who's a good doggy? Martha Stewart launches cannabis pet products

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart on Tuesday launched a line of cannabis-infused oil drops and soft-baked chews for dogs, months after the successful release of her cannabidiol (CBD) gummie treats for humans hit shelves in the United States. Stewart is banking on a nearly one-year partnership with Canada's Canopy Growth Corp, the world's top pot producer by market value, and now wants to reach pet owners and tap into a meteoric rise in demand for pot-based products.

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a different matter, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said in a podcast.

A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week

Lavish golden dresses decked out in zodiac signs and tarot symbols provided some Christian Dior-infused mysticism for the start of Paris' Haute Couture Week, a showcase of one-of-a-kind outfits held online this time due to the COVID-19 crisis. One of the high points of the yearly fashion calendar, with elaborate hand-stitched outfits providing a touch of luxurious escapism, the latest edition was held without crowds as brands replaced the runway with online projections.