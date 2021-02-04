Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' lead Golden Globes TV contenders

British royal drama "The Crown," small-town comedy "Schitt's Creek" and crime thriller "Ozark" led the pack of Golden Globe television nominees on Wednesday as voters showcased hits that entertained streaming audiences during a global pandemic. Newcomers "Ted Lasso," "The Flight Attendant" and "Emily in Paris" also were nominated for television honors by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Golden Globe trophies.

Nigerian film about Islamist insurgency aims at Oscar glory

Ten years ago, Desmond Ovbiagele abandoned his career in investment banking to pursue his dream of making films. Now the Nigerian director's movie about the jihadist insurgency in his country has been put forward as an Oscars contender. "The Milkmaid" tells the story of two sisters who are abducted from their village during a deadly attack by militants in northeast Nigeria. It has been submitted by Nigeria as its entry for international feature consideration at the Academy Awards.

"Dance will prevail" as top ballet competition goes virtual

In a normal year, the dozens of teenaged ballet dancers eyeing the prestigious Prix de Lausanne award would leap in from all across the world to the Swiss city to compete beneath the bright lights of the theatre. With COVID-19 restrictions, dancers are showing pre-recorded routines on a flat screen instead, before socially distanced judges in a hotel ballroom, with no live audience.

From 'Hamilton' to 'Promising Young Woman' diversity rules Golden Globe nominations

Hollywood period drama "Mank" led a list of Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday that were strong on diversity and dominated by Netflix in a reflection of the upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic on the movie world. From the movie version of rap-infused musical "Hamilton" to LGBTQ musical "The Prom" and director nods for three women, the nominations - which kick off the Hollywood awards season - recognized social justice issues and performers of color in a U.S. entertainment industry that critics have long complained is dominated by white men.

'Malcolm & Marie' found inspiration from pandemic lockdown

American singer and actress Zendaya says she has never yet forgotten to thank a loved one at a big event - and is certainly not likely to after making the intimate "Malcolm & Marie." Zendaya, 24, whose work on the young adult drama "Euphoria" made her the youngest woman to win a best actress Emmy, stars with John David Washington in the film arriving on Netflix on Friday.

Eurovision 2021 to proceed in Rotterdam in a limited format - organizers

The 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in a limited form in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. Some performances will be held in the city in a "socially distanced" way, organizers said, without specifying whether any live audiences would be allowed in. Some delegations may submit recorded performances.

Laugh, but not too hard: New Super Bowl advertisers keep it light in pandemic

In a teaser ad Uber Eats released ahead of the Super Bowl, actor Mike Myers, reprising his role as Wayne from "Wayne's World," tells sidekick Garth what is on everybody's mind: "2020, man, that was a great year...not." The food delivery app and other brands doing well during the pandemic including electronics brand Logitech and gardening company Scotts Miracle-Gro, will replace long-time advertisers during Sunday's Super Bowl LV telecast.

Golden Globes award ceremony to be bicoastal event

The Golden Globes ceremony at the end of February will take place from both Los Angeles and New York, organizers said on Tuesday, and those nominated for their work in film and television will take part from locations around the world. The changes are prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has ruled out the usual glitzy seated dinner for A-list celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

"Fantastic Beasts" production halted after positive COVID case

Production on the third "Fantastic Beasts" movie has been halted after a team member tested positive for COVID-19, Warner Bros. Pictures said on Thursday. The franchise, a spin-off from the "Harry Potter" books and films, stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as "magizoologist" Newt Scamander.

French DJ David Guetta says fair if festivals require vaccinations

With the live music industry shut down by the pandemic, celebrated French DJ David Guetta said it would be fair for festivals in the future to restrict entry to those vaccinated against the coronavirus. Guetta, 53, who said he has received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, has urged fans to get vaccinated but says he understands and respects that it is a personal decision.