Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festival

Australian director Roderick MacKay braved COVID-19 restrictions to make a "daunting" trip to the Venice film festival, where his debut feature "The Furnace" premieres on Friday. MacKay had to get permission from Australian authorities to leave his own country, quarantine in Rome for two weeks before travelling to Venice, and will have to quarantine again when he goes back to Australia.

Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of "The Batman" and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown. Movie studio Warner Bros. said in a statement that "a member of 'The Batman' production" in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. "Filming is temporarily paused," the studio's statement added, but did not say for how long.

How Disney should handle 'Black Panther 2' after Chadwick Boseman's death

Soon after learning that "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman had died at age 43, fans urged Marvel Studios not to recast the role, setting up a dilemma for the studio planning a sequel to Hollywood's first major superhero film with a predominantly Black cast. Writers, academics and activists - speaking to Reuters about the film's cultural impact and Boseman's performance - believe Marvel and its parent company, Walt Disney Co, should honor Boseman's legacy with a storyline that anoints a new Black Panther from the film's existing cast or elsewhere in the Marvel Universe.