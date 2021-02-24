Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Woody Allen calls HBO documentary on abuse allegation a 'hatchet job'

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn have attacked a new HBO documentary that re-examines a decades-old allegation that the Oscar-winning filmmaker molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, calling the television series a "hatchet job." HBO debuted the first episode of the four-part documentary series "Allen v. Farrow" on Sunday. The series includes extensive interviews with Allen's former partner Mia Farrow and with Dylan Farrow, who repeated their accusation that Allen sexually assaulted Dylan in 1992 when she was seven years old.

French actor Depardieu strongly contests rape charges: lawyer

French actor Gerard Depardieu strongly contests rape and sexual assault charges leveled against him, his lawyer said on Wednesday, and asked that the associated investigation be allowed to proceed away from the public eye. Depardieu, one of France's most famous and prolific actors, was placed under formal investigation on charges of rape and sexual violence in December last year, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Mick Jagger narrates tribute film for Royal Albert Hall's 150th year

Britain's Royal Albert Hall launched its 150th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, releasing a short video narrated by rocker Mick Jagger and paying tribute to live performances. "Your Room Will Be Ready" mixes archive footage of Royal Albert Hall entertainment shows and political as well as sports events with shots of the empty London venue, which has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not one more time: Dance music duo Daft Punk split

French electronic music band Daft Punk have announced they are splitting up, industry title Variety quoted their publicist as saying on Monday, ending a 28-year collaboration that spawned dance hits including "Around the World" and "One More Time." The group, known for performing while dressed as robots in metallic helmets, posted a video on YouTube entitled "Epilogue," with an image that flashed on screen bearing the dates 1993-2021. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuDX6wNfjqc

Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over video series

Indian police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh questioned a top Amazon executive for nearly four hours on Tuesday over allegations that one of its political dramas on Prime Video hurt religious sentiments and caused public anger. Shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have often faced complaints in India, a key growth market, for obscenity or hurting sentiment, but the latest controversy involving the Amazon show "Tandav" is among the highest-profile cases.

Cat-and-mouse hijinks return in new 'Tom & Jerry' movie

"Tom & Jerry," the rambunctious cat and mouse duo that has entertained audiences since 1940, will appear in a new feature film that finds the cartoon characters threatening to disrupt a celebrity wedding at a posh New York City hotel. The film, a hybrid of animation and live action, debuts Friday in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. It stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a newly hired hotel worker who tries to curb the pair's long-standing behavioral problems.

'X-Files', 'Lost' in Mickey's clubhouse as Disney+ Star lands in Europe, Canada

Disney+ will bring "Lost", "Family Guy" and other titles from across studios to viewers in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore under its new Star channel, the Walt Disney Co streaming service said on Tuesday. Star, which joins Pixar, Marvel and other tiles on the Disney+ app's home screen, will feature entertainment with more mature ratings, including TV series "Grey's Anatomy" and "The X-Files" as well as movies including "Pretty Woman", "Die Hard 2" and "Moulin Rouge".

Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week

Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year after Italy registered its first positive case of the coronavirus in the north, leading to the first lockdown in Europe, designers have had to find new ways to entice fashionistas with their creations.

Gotta catch 'em all: Pandemic sends prices soaring for Pokemon cards

Pokemon is all grown up, and so are its prices. Two decades after the Japanese trading card game became the biggest thing in schoolyards around the world, Pokemon cards are fetching six figures at auction in a boom that appears to have been fueled by coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Rock star Bruce Springsteen set for court date on drunk driving charge

Bruce Springsteen is set to have his day in court on Wednesday to answer alcohol and driving-related charges three months after an officer said he spotted the rock star doing a shot of tequila and mounting his motorcycle at a New Jersey beach. Springsteen, 71, who has made his home state of New Jersey and its shore scene a staple of his career of more than 50 years, is set to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Newark on charges stemming from a Nov. 14, 2020 incident near his home.