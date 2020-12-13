Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses and best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in the BBC TV soap "EastEnders" and in the bawdy "Carry On" films, has died aged 83. Windsor, a household name in Britain known simply as "Babs", died at a care home in London on Thursday night, her husband Scott Mitchell said.

South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk, a controversial figure both for his work and in his personal life, died in Latvia from coronavirus complications on Friday, a Latvian film official said. Kim, who had won awards at the Venice, Cannes and Berlin film festivals, had been staying in the Latvian capital Riga, in a private capacity after travelling to neighbouring Estonia for work, according to Dita Rietuma, director of Latvia's state National Film Centre.

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm, prosecutors said on Friday, and he faces up to 10 years in prison. Wayne, 38, was found last December with a loaded, gold-plated .45 caliber handgun in his baggage aboard a private plane that had landed at an executive airport near Miami.

Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

British musician FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship. The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. It was filed under FKA twigs birth name, Tahliah Barnett.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. The Democratic former vice president and his running mate, a California senator whose election broke gender and racial barriers, together "offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket," Time said in a profile of the pair, published online with its announcement.

UK's Prince William and family thank key workers at Christmas pantomime

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate took their three young children to a special pantomime performance on Friday to meet and thank health workers, delivery drivers and volunteers for their efforts during the pandemic. William, second in line to the British throne, delivered a short speech to thank the workers from across Britain who had supported communities and battled to keep the country operating earlier this year.

Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86

African-American country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" died on Saturday at age 86 of complications from COVID-19, according to his website. Pride, who died in Dallas, was not the first Black artist to make important contributions to country music, but he was a trailblazer who emerged during a time of division and rancor. Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won Grammy awards and became RCA Records' top-selling country artist, according to the website.