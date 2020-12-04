Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service

Discovery Inc. is launching a new streaming service, called discovery+, and has a U.S. distribution deal with Verizon Communications Inc that will make the service available to 50 million customers on day one, following Disney's lead. Discovery+ will be available on Jan. 4 in the United States where it will include 55,000 episodes from channels in the Discovery portfolio, which include HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet.

Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

A handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film sold for $256,000 at auction in Beverly Hills on Thursday, topping earlier estimates for the piece of Hollywood history, Julien's Auctions said. The deactivated semi-automatic Walther PP pistol, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best-known images, was used by Connery in the movie "Dr. No" in 1962.

Singer Cher says Kaavan will live life as an elephant, not a prisoner

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan began his new life in a Cambodian wildlife sanctuary on Tuesday, the result of years of campaigning for his relocation by U.S. singer Cher. She was there to see him beginning to explore his new home and said: "You know this is amazing for him... his life is going to be the life of an elephant and not the life of a prisoner."

Oscars 2021 to be 'in-person telecast', will not be held virtually - Variety

The Oscars 2021 will not be a virtual event and will be organized traditionally as an "in-person telecast," according to a report from Variety. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25, 2021, so that theaters would be open again in the spring, which will allow more films to compete in the awards, the report said.

Musicians from every country form Earth Orchestra to record unique song

For the first time in music history, 197 musicians – one from each country – have formed an orchestra, hoping to exemplify how people can transcend physical and cultural borders to come together. The Earth Orchestra's song "Together is Beautiful" - recorded in different locations then mixed together - and a documentary telling the stories of some of the musicians were released on Friday.

Netflix film 'Mank' dives into 'Citizen Kane' screenwriter controversy

The new movie "Mank," which starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, takes audiences back to Hollywood's golden era of the 1930s with a look at the making of one of the film industry's most-celebrated gems. Shot in black and white, "Mank" focuses on writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he works on 1941 cinema classic "Citizen Kane," considered by many the greatest movie of all time. Mankiewicz and director Orson Welles battled over who would be credited for the screenplay.