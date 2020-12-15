Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

CD Projekt shares tank on bad Cyberpunk console reviews, refund reports

CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated video game which debuted last week, is getting hit by negative user reviews for its console version, sending its shares tumbling and raising concerns over the game's success. The company's shares were down 13% as of 1020 GMT, extending their losses from last week amid mixed reception of the game.

European pay-TV company Sky adds Amazon Prime to its platform

Sky, the pay-TV operator owned by Comcast Corp, has struck a deal with Amazon.com Inc that will see the launch of Prime Video on its platforms across Europe from Monday, while Sky's NOW TV and Sky Ticket apps will also come to Amazon's Fire TV devices. The partnership for the first time will enable UK customers to watch every live Premier League soccer fixture on Sky Sports, Prime Video and BT Sport without switching devices, Sky said.

John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89. David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, died after a short illness in Cornwall, southwestern England, on Saturday evening.

"Demon Slayer" nears Japan movie history, boosts economy with resilience message

The tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons which murdered his family, "Demon Slayer" is poised to become Japan's top-grossing film ever, thanks to a boost in fan numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic and its message of resilience. Based on a popular manga and TV anime series, the film has spun off an industry of related merchandise and has won over fans with its nod to Japanese traditions people fear are missing today.

Box Office: Without New Releases, 'The Croods 2' Claims Victory Again

Universal's animated adventure "The Croods: A New Age" led another quiet weekend at the domestic box office. The film generated $3 million in its third weekend of release, bringing its total to $24.1 million. Overseas, "The Croods" sequel earned another $8.4 million for a global tally of $76.3 million.

Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86

African-American country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" died on Saturday at age 86 of complications from COVID-19, according to his website. Pride, who died in Dallas, was not the first Black artist to make important contributions to country music, but he was a trailblazer who emerged during a time of division and rancor. Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won Grammy awards and became RCA Records' top-selling country artist, according to the website.