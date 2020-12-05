Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

A handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film sold for $256,000 at auction in Beverly Hills on Thursday, topping earlier estimates for the piece of Hollywood history, Julien's Auctions said. The deactivated semi-automatic Walther PP pistol, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best-known images, was used by Connery in the movie "Dr. No" in 1962.

Musicians from every country form Earth Orchestra to record unique song

For the first time in music history, 197 musicians – one from each country – have formed an orchestra, hoping to exemplify how people can transcend physical and cultural borders to come together. The Earth Orchestra's song "Together is Beautiful" - recorded in different locations then mixed together - and a documentary telling the stories of some of the musicians were released on Friday.

COVID-conscious Chanel streams fashion show from Loire chateau

Decked out in looks fit for a pre-revolutionary banquet, dozens of models paraded elaborate Chanel styles for the fashion house's latest show, beamed out to audiences on Thursday evening from the hall of a 16th century Loire Valley chateau. Some luxury brands, including Chanel, had tentatively returned to the catwalk with live audiences, but governments have since brought in fresh restrictions on movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic in France and elsewhere.

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira. "Translation" also has tracks created with other Latin stars like J. Balvin and Maluma in a genre whose growth has outpaced the overall U.S. music market.

Netflix film 'Mank' dives into 'Citizen Kane' screenwriter controversy

The new movie "Mank," which starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, takes audiences back to Hollywood's golden era of the 1930s with a look at the making of one of the film industry's most-celebrated gems. Shot in black and white, "Mank" focuses on writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he works on 1941 cinema classic "Citizen Kane," considered by many the greatest movie of all time. Mankiewicz and director Orson Welles battled over who would be credited for the screenplay.

Back on London stage: 'A Christmas Carol' opens to smaller, distanced audience

Opening its doors to a live audience for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, London's Dominion Theatre is getting ready to put on a socially distanced, concert-style production of musical "A Christmas Carol". The more than 2,000-seat theatre will be able to host fewer than 1,000 per show and the 28 cast members will remain apart on stage.