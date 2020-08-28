Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Scientists map out mosquito immune system to help fight malaria

Scientists have created the first full map of mosquito immune cells and found a new type of cell that could have a role in how mosquitos are able to fight off malaria. The findings, published in the journal Science, could help scientists uncover new ways of preventing mosquitos from spreading the malaria parasite to people and break the chain of transmission, the researchers said.

South American presidents agree to team up on COVID-19 vaccine knowledge and access

A group of South America presidents agreed on Thursday to information sharing and coordination on access to eventual COVID-19 vaccines to counter the virus which has the continent within its grip, Chile's foreign minister said. Andres Allamand said there would be multiple benefits to a coordinated approach to obtaining a vaccine by members of the Prosur bloc, made up of Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador and Guyana.

EU pays 336 million euros to secure AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($396 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday. The deal covers development, liability and other costs faced by the vaccine maker. The EU has also secured an option to buy 100 million additional doses of the vaccine under development.

COVID-19 cases spike in U.S. Midwest as deaths reach over 180,000

Several U.S. Midwest states reported record one-day increases in the number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday as nationwide deaths from the virus topped 180,000 and officials braced for the possibility of another surge with school openings. Meanwhile, the governors of several states said they would not reduce testing as recommended the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a change many health officials say was based on political pressure and not science.

U.S. CDC reports 178,998 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 1,239 to 178,998 and also reported 5,799,046 cases, an increase of 46,393 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 26 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3hw8DyN)

Trump administration to purchase 150 million Abbott COVID-19 tests for $750 million

The Trump administration will purchase 150 million rapid coronavirus tests from Abbott Laboratories for about $750 million, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday. The portable antigen tests, which can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5, received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

Texas, Florida, California, New York will not follow new U.S. COVID-19 testing plan

Several large U.S. states including Texas are not heeding new federal health officials' calls to reduce COVID-19 testing of some exposed to the virus, joining a broad rebuke of the Trump administration by public health leaders. California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey and New York all plan to continue to test asymptomatic people who have been exposed to COVID-19, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggesting that such tests may not be needed.

Air Canada plans voluntary COVID-19 passenger test trial: analyst note

Air Canada is planning a voluntary COVID-19 test trial for passengers arriving at the country's largest airport to help persuade the federal government to end stringent quarantine rules that have crippled air travel, a Raymond James analyst said in a note. The note, based on a presentation by Air Canada Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau at a Raymond James conference on Tuesday, said the carrier is working with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and expects to begin a trial after the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7. It would consist of a test at Toronto's Pearson Airport followed by up to two tests at home.

WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic: Tedros

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance of its International Health Regulations (IHR) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement to Geneva diplomats hours ahead of a press conference. "The Committee will make technical recommendations on the functioning of the IHR as well as regarding possible amendments," he said, according to his remarks.

