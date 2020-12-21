Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

European neighbours shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strain

Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there. France said it would bar all people coming from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail.

European medicines regulator to review Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator will on Monday assess the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, with a green light to put Europe on course to start inoculations within a week. European Union countries including Germany, Austria and Italy have said they plan to start vaccinations from Dec. 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain where the roll-out began earlier this month.

McConnell says deal reached on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill. "More help is on the way," McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues.

Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain

Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain, the health ministry said on Sunday. The patient and his partner returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days with a flight that landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport and were now in isolation, the ministry said.

Sosei, GSK agree to develop inflammatory bowel disease treatment

Japan's Sosei Group Corp said late on Sunday it agreed with GlaxoSmithKline to collaborate on developing treatments for some digestive tract illnesses caused by immune disorders. Sosei and the British drugmaker will work on developing oral medicines that will target the GPR35 protein, a type of cell receptor which has been linked to gastric conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), in which parts of the digestive system swell up.

South Korea reports record daily coronavirus deaths, raids

South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, as a surge in infections strains the health system and prompted police raids on venues suspected of violating social distancing rules. As of midnight Sunday, there were 24 additional deaths, bringing the country's total to 698, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Australia's most populous state says COVID-19 cases at 3-day low

Australia's most populous state on Monday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in three days, stoking cautious optimism that authorities have contained an outbreak in Sydney's northern beachside suburbs. New South Wales (NSW) said 15 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from the 36 infections detected a day earlier and bringing the total cases in the northern beaches outbreak to 83.

U.S. asked to prioritize frontline essential workers as distribution of Moderna shots begins

An advisory panel on Sunday recommended U.S. frontline essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line to get inoculated as the distribution of Moderna Inc's vaccine, the second approved coronavirus vaccine, began across the country. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1 to recommend 30 million frontline essential workers, which include first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers, have the next priority for the vaccines.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,643 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,643 to 1,510,652, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 226 to 26,275, the tally showed.

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

London and southeast England may stay under tighter curbs for some time to stem a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday, as COVID-19 cases surged by a record number for one day. The government faced criticism for abruptly scrapping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas and imposing an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people. Health minister Matt Hancock defended the decision, saying evidence showing the new strain was causing spiralling cases had forced the action.