Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,499 to 252,298: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,499 to 252,298, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by four to 9,329, the tally showed.

Japan to spend $6.3 billion from emergency reserve for coronavirus vaccines

The Japanese government approved on Tuesday spending of 671.4 billion yen ($6.32 billion) from emergency budget reserves to secure coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Finance said. The government has said it hoped to secure enough vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year, and provide them for free.

Striking trainee doctors return to work as South Korea battles second virus wave

Thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea returned to work on Tuesday after ending a more than two-week strike as the country continued to post three-digit rises in new daily coronavirus infections. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 136 new cases as of midnight Monday, after the rate fell to a three-week low of 119 a day earlier. The total infections rose 21,432, with 341 deaths.

U.S. CDC reports 188,513 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 462 to 188,513, and it reported 6,261,216 total cases, an increase of 34,337 from its previous count. The CDC reported https://bit.ly/2GifzBV its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET Sept. 6 compared with its report a day earlier.

New virus cases knock hopes of reviving Southeast Asia's holiday hotspots

A spike in coronavirus infections in Indonesia's holiday island of Bali and Thailand's first locally transmitted case in 100 days have dealt further blows to Southeast Asian hopes of reviving vital tourism industries. Plans to reopen Bali to foreign tourists from September have been postponed indefinitely, while Thailand's proposal for the cautious reopening of Phuket island has come into doubt.

India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month

India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed. The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine candidate appears safe, slightly weaker in elderly

Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Monday its coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to be safe for older people, according to preliminary results from an early to mid-stage trial, while the immune responses triggered by the vaccine were slightly weaker than younger adults. Health officials have been concerned about whether experimental vaccines could safely protect the elderly, whose immune systems usually react less robustly to vaccines, against the virus that has led to nearly 890,000 deaths worldwide.

World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO boss

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health. More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Rising UK coronavirus cases of great concern, senior medical officer says

England's deputy chief medical officer said the rise in the number of coronavirus cases was of great concern and people had "relaxed too much" over the summer. Warning people they would need to follow the guidelines, Jonathan Van-Tam said: "We have got to start taking this very seriously again".

China's Xi says China acted openly and transparently on COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China acted in an open and transparent manner on the COVID-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic. Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country's fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact he said demonstrates the country's strong abilities and vitality.