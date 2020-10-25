Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second COVID wave hits

Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with record numbers of daily COVID-19 infections reported in the past two weeks. Europe reported 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, as many Southern European countries this week reported their highest number of cases in a single day.

As it hits 1 million coronavirus cases, Colombia prepares for vaccine

In a warehouse near Bogota's airport, behind a heavy cold storage door, sit boxes upon boxes of lifesaving vaccines for everything from yellow fever to polio, awaiting transport to the furthest reaches of Colombia. The tall shelves, kept at a chill 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit), are half-empty - leaving plenty of room for an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

Britain records 23,012 new COVID cases on Saturday, up from Friday

Britain recorded 23,012 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 20,530 on Friday, government data showed. There were 174 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 224 on Friday.

U.S. CDC reports 223,393 total deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 8,469,976 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 82,929 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 946 to 223,393. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 23 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

France reports record of over 45,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

France on Saturday reported 45,422 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a new record, after reporting 42,032 on Friday. Health Ministry data also showed that 138 people had died from coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 34,645.

Asia becomes second region to exceed 10 million coronavirus cases

Asia surpassed 10 million infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the second-heaviest regional toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally, as cases continue to mount in India despite a slowdown and sharp declines elsewhere. Behind only Latin America, Asia accounts for about one-fourth of the global caseload of 42.1 million of the virus. With over 163,000 deaths, the region accounts for some 14% of the global COVID-19 toll.

China's Xinjiang finds asymptomatic coronavirus case in Kashgar

China's far western region of Xinjiang has launched an emergency response after identifying an asymptomatic case of coronavirus in the city of Kashgar on Saturday, the health commission said. The patient, a 17-year-old woman, was found after being tested during a regular inspection and has been transferred to a hospital in the city, the commission said in a statement.

Italy plans further curbs as coronavirus cases hit new record

Italy reported a further record daily total of 19,644 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the government considered further restrictions including early closures of bars and restaurants to contain a resurgence of the pandemic. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he wants to avoid a repeat of the blanket lockdown earlier in the year. But a number of regions have imposed overnight curfews and the central government is expected to announce more measures soon.

U.S. sets single-day record for COVID-19 cases during new surge

More than 84,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, a record one-day increase in infections during the pandemic as the virus surges again nationwide. The spike to 84,218 cases, breaking the record of 77,299 set on July 16, comes as University of Washington researchers forecast that the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 could reach a total of 500,000 by February.

French hospitals will feel impact of accelerating infections in two weeks: minister

French hospitals cannot avoid the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic, the health minister said on Saturday. The spread of the virus in France has accelerated rapidly in recent weeks, with the total number of confirmed infections exceeding one million on Friday.