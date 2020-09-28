Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. health agency reports 853 new COVID-19 deaths, taking total to 204,033

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,059,087 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 49,871 infections from its previous count, and said the nation's death toll had risen by 853 to 204,033. The new CDC case tally is as of 4 pm ET (2000 GMT) on Sept. 26 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2FWikc8)

UK says test result issue on England's COVID-19 app resolved

An issue with England's COVID-19 smartphone app, launched to curb the spread of the virus, which meant it could not accept around a third of test results has been resolved, the government said on Sunday. The app's official account had said on Saturday it could not link to test results taken in Public Health England laboratories, via the National Health Service or as part of a survey run by the Office for National Statistics.

U.S. Midwest sees surge in COVID-19 cases as four states report record increases

Four U.S. states in the Midwest reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases on Saturday as infections rise nationally for a second week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. Minnesota reported 1,418 new cases, Montana 343 new cases, South Dakota reported 579 and Wisconsin had 2,902 new cases.

In Brazil's Amazon a COVID-19 resurgence dashes herd immunity hopes

The largest city in Brazil's Amazon has closed bars and river beaches to contain a fresh surge of coronavirus cases, a trend that may dash theories that Manaus was one of the world's first places to reach collective, or herd, immunity. When a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, its spread becomes unlikely.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1411 on Sunday compared to Saturday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by to 9457, the data showed.

France reports 11,123 new confirmed coronavirus cases

France registered 11,123 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, above the symbolic threshold of 10,000 but below a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week. The total number of cases now stands at 538,569, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 27 to 31,727.

UK reports 5,693 coronavirus cases on Sunday

Britain recorded 5,693 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, down on the 6,042 reported a day earlier, data published on the government's website showed.

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Four U.S. states in the Midwest reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases as infections rise nationally for a second week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. Minnesota on Saturday reported 1,418 new cases, Montana 343 new cases, South Dakota reported 579 and Wisconsin had 2,902 new cases.

Dutch corona cases reach daily record of 2,995: health authorities

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands hit a daily record of 2,995 on Sunday, data released by health authorities showed. Coronavirus infections in the country have reached record levels almost every day since mid-September. The previous high of 2,777 was reported on Friday, and the total number of reported cases passed 100,000 earlier last week.

Indonesia reports 3,874 new coronavirus infections, 78 new deaths

Indonesia reported 3,874 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 275,213, official data from the COVID-19 task force showed. The southeast Asian country also reported 78 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,386.