COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months; so do symptoms for many

UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID-19 curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment of freedoms. Johnson announced a new three-tiered system in an attempt to standardise a patchwork of often complicated and confusing restrictions imposed across England. Lawmakers will vote on the move on Tuesday.

Coronavirus expert Fauci says Trump campaign ad should be taken down

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said on Monday that President Donald Trump's campaign team should take down an advertisement that draws on a public statement Fauci made that he says is being used out of context. Asked in an interview on CNN if the ad should be removed, Fauci said, "I think so." He said the ad was "unfortunate and really disappointing."

Spain adds nearly 28,000 COVID-19 cases since Friday, 195 deaths

Spain has reported nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 888,968, health ministry data showed on Monday. The death toll from the virus rose by 195 from Friday to a total of 33,124. Spain does not report its coronavirus data during the weekend.

EU travellers could avoid quarantine under plans of COVID-19 testing regime - The Telegraph

Travellers or tourists across Europe could avoid quarantine under plans to introduce a comprehensive COVID-19 testing regime, The Telegraph reported on Monday. Plans will also require "mutual recognition" of COVID-19 tests by countries which would enable business travellers or holiday makers arriving in a country to reduce or sidestep quarantine by presenting a medical certificate showing a negative coronavirus result, according to the newspaper.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise 11% last week, Midwest hard hit

The number of new COVID-19 cases rose 11% in the United States last week compared to the previous seven days, with infections spreading rapidly in the Midwest, which reported some of the highest positive test rates, according to a Reuters analysis. Deaths fell 3% to about 4,800 people for the week ended Oct. 11, according to the analysis of state and county reports. Since the pandemic started, nearly 215,000 people have died in the United States and over 7.7 million have become infected with the novel coronavirus.

France's new COVID-19 cases slow down but deaths up

French health authorities on Monday reported 8,505 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record of 26,896 and Sunday's 16,101. The Monday figure tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood above the 17,000 level for the first time since the outbreak, at 17,029.

U.S. CDC reports 214,108 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 7,740,934 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,069 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 494 to 214,108. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2GHfQz9)

Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly five months

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country. The new figure of 1,539 is still almost five times lower than an April 8 high of 7,148 but also four times higher than a July 31 low of 371.

With Bolivian hospitals filled with COVID-19, moms choose home birthing

Irma Arancibia decided she would give birth to her seventh child at home, part of a trend in the Andean country where soon-to-be-mothers are avoiding hospitals filled beyond capacity with COVID-19 patients. Arancibia's first six children were born in public hospitals, the costs covered by insurance that does not extend to home birthing. But with fear of the pandemic rising - there have been more than 8,300 coronavirus deaths in Bolivia so far - she says it is worth the expense to pay for a midwife to deliver her baby.