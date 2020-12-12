Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Sanofi and GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine, marking setback for global fight

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch to late next year and marking a setback in the global fight against the pandemic. The announcement on Friday, which highlighted the challenges of developing shots at record speed, hinders efforts to develop the multiple options that experts say the world needs to counter a disease that has killed over 1.5 million people.

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was working rapidly to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, with the green light coming possibly as soon as Friday evening, according to the New York Times. The newspaper reported on Friday that the FDA is likely to issue the EUA by Friday evening, citing people familiar with the agency's planning. It had reported on Thursday night that the FDA would announce the news on Saturday.

With eye on ski season, Swiss canton mass-tests to catch symptom-free COVID cases

Residents of Zuoz, a Swiss mountain village, lined up on Friday for COVID-19 swabs, part of a new mass-testing programme the government hopes will identify asymptomatic carriers of a hefty second wave of infections. By day's end, 4,249 people had been tested there and at other locations in the canton of Grisons, with 38 who tested positive sent into temporary isolation.

AstraZeneca hitches ride with Russia's Sputnik in vaccine race

AstraZeneca is to start clinical trials to test a combination of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V shot to see if this can boost the efficacy of the British drugmaker's vaccine, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday. Trials will start by the end of the year and Russia wants to produce the new vaccine jointly if it is proven to be effective, said the RDIF wealth fund, which has funded Sputnik V.

India readies for 600 million COVID vaccine jabs; to use standard cold storage: top government expert

India will deploy its vast election machinery to deliver 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months through conventional cold chain systems, the expert leading the initiative said on Friday.

The government has lined up cold storage facilities with temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F), said V.K. Paul, who heads the group of experts on vaccine administration for COVID-19 that advises India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As U.S. states disagree over COVID-19 vaccine plans, Perdue Farms asks CDC for help

U.S. chicken company Perdue Farms is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to coordinate states' policies over who will receive COVID-19 vaccines first, warning that a patchwork of plans threatens the vaccination campaign. The fourth-largest U.S. poultry producer, in a letter to CDC Director Robert Redfield, said many Perdue employees live in one state but work in another because its facilities are located near state borders.

No cases of allergic reactions recorded during Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial - company executive

There were no cases of severe allergic reactions to Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine candidate during clinical trials, a Pfizer executive said at a regulatory conference on Friday. A late-stage trial testing the potential vaccine excluded participants who had a prior history of severe allergic reactions to any vaccine or to the constituents of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, said Dr. William Gruber, Pfizer's senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development.

UK records 21,672 COVID-19 cases and 424 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 21,672 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up slightly from the day before, and 424 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, official data showed. The UK had recorded 20,964 cases on Thursday and 516 deaths.

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said on Friday. Meadows leaned on Hahn during a phone conversation on Friday. The official told Reuters that Meadows' comment about resigning "wasn't a red line," but was more of a quip with the intention of urging "the FDA to act quickly and get the job done and stop the delays."

U.S. readies vaccine rollout with deaths rising by 3,000 per day

U.S. officials prepared on Friday for the most ambitious vaccination campaign in decades as regulators rapidly advanced toward approving the first COVID-19 vaccine to slow a pandemic now killing 3,000 Americans per day. Another 2,902 U.S. deaths were reported on Thursday, a day after a record 3,253 people died, a pace projected to continue for the next two to three months even with a rapid rollout of inoculations, which could start as soon as Monday.