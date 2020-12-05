Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO warns against pandemic complacency amid vaccine rollout

World Health Organization officials on Friday warned governments and citizens not to drop their guard over the COVID pandemic now a vaccination was close, saying healthcare systems could still buckle under pressure. Britain approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, raising hopes that the tide could soon turn against a virus that has killed nearly 1.5 million people globally, hammered the world economy and upended normal life for billions.

Exclusive: FDA chief had 'robust discussion' with White House about vaccine timelines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's chief had a "robust discussion" with the White House this week about the timeline for coronavirus vaccine approvals and believes vaccinating 20 million Americans this year is realistic, he said on Friday. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn declined to lay out a specific timetable for approval of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech but said he hoped the regulator would make a decision this month.

Moderna CEO confident of producing 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

Moderna Inc will be able to produce 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said on Friday "For 500 million, I am very comfortable we are gonna get there (2021)," Bancel said, while speaking at the Nasdaq Investor Conference.

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to revive Medicaid work requirements

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to revive pilot programs adopted by the states of Arkansas and New Hampshire that allow work requirements to be imposed on people who receive healthcare under the Medicaid program for the poor. The justices took up the administration's appeals of rulings by a lower court that found the work requirement programs to be unlawful. The case potentially could become moot once Democratic President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. Seventeen other states are pursuing similar policies.

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,861 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, with several experts projecting the death toll will soon surpass 3,000 per day.

South Korea reports 583 coronavirus cases, off 9-month high

South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from the previous day's 629, which was the highest since a first wave peaked in February and early March. Cases have been found largely in the capital Seoul and surrounding regions, where over half of the country's 52 million people live. Of the new cases, Seoul alone reported 235 infections.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,318: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 23,318 to 1,153,556, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 483 to 18,517, the tally showed.

Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 4

Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 4, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections. It reported 12 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, also unchanged from a day earlier.

With vaccines on the way, Mexico sees 'beginning of the end' of pandemic

Mexico can see an end to the coronavirus pandemic on the horizon with the first doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine scheduled to arrive in weeks, said a top official in charge of the country's international response to the health crisis. Martha Delgado, a deputy foreign minister tasked with helping to secure vaccine supplies for Mexico, said Pfizer had agreed to deliver doses to the different points of vaccination across the country rather than to a central distribution center.

Analysis: First U.S. delivery of COVID-19 vaccine will leave out many high-risk workers

The U.S. government's first shipment of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to be divided among states and federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, will fall far short of protecting high priority groups such as healthcare workers, a Reuters analysis has found. Across the country, state health departments are preparing local hospitals for the first shipments of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes it, possibly as early as mid-December.